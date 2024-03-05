DC For Ensuring Transparent Distribution Of Amount To Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 09:12 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind on Monday paid a surprise visit to centers established by Sindh Government in different talukas of District for distribution of amount against wheat supporting price to farmers.
According to a handout issued here. Deputy Commissioner enquired about payment being given to growers.
He directed officers of the agriculture department to ensure payment process transparent to growers and take strict action against device holders deducting amount from payment. He said that providing relief to growers of district was our top priority.
Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan and other officers were also present on the occasion.
The DC also visited Taluka Hospital Daur and reviewed health facilities being provided to the patients.
He directed the Medical superintendent to provide better health facilities to visiting and admitted patients.
the DC also inaugurated Ramzan Bachat Bazar at Utility Store Nawab Shah .
He said that in order to provide relief to masses Ramzan Bachat Bazar had been started where essential items were available at reasonable prices. Regional Manager Utility stores Farooq Ahmed Shaikh apprised him about Ramzan Bachat Package.
