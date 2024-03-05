Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Transparent Distribution Of Amount To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 09:12 PM

DC for ensuring transparent distribution of amount to farmers

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind on Monday paid a surprise visit to centers established by Sindh Government in different talukas of District for distribution of amount against wheat supporting price to farmers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind on Monday paid a surprise visit to centers established by Sindh Government in different talukas of District for distribution of amount against wheat supporting price to farmers.

According to a handout issued here. Deputy Commissioner enquired about payment being given to growers.

He directed officers of the agriculture department to ensure payment process transparent to growers and take strict action against device holders deducting amount from payment. He said that providing relief to growers of district was our top priority.

Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DC also visited Taluka Hospital Daur and reviewed health facilities being provided to the patients.

He directed the Medical superintendent to provide better health facilities to visiting and admitted patients.

the DC also inaugurated Ramzan Bachat Bazar at Utility Store Nawab Shah .

He said that in order to provide relief to masses Ramzan Bachat Bazar had been started where essential items were available at reasonable prices. Regional Manager Utility stores Farooq Ahmed Shaikh apprised him about Ramzan Bachat Package.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Visit Price From Government Wheat Top

Recent Stories

USC sells food items at price lower than open mark ..

USC sells food items at price lower than open market

6 minutes ago
 Alhamra Arts Center organizes poetry, Qawwali even ..

Alhamra Arts Center organizes poetry, Qawwali evening

6 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flo ..

Govt utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flood victims: CM Bugti

6 minutes ago
 PA summoned on Thursday

PA summoned on Thursday

6 minutes ago
 Nothing to do with the electoral process, says mil ..

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass

1 hour ago
 Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

1 hour ago
KU international conference highlights importance ..

KU international conference highlights importance of biotechnology

3 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador pledges assistance for conjoined ..

Saudi ambassador pledges assistance for conjoined twins in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Fisherman's Boat Capsizes Near Thatta, 50 rescued

Fisherman's Boat Capsizes Near Thatta, 50 rescued

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting of public welfa ..

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting of public welfare services

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 5.3m from 322 defaulters in ..

LESCO collects over Rs 5.3m from 322 defaulters in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan