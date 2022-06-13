DC for ensuring water, electricity supply to people of Thatta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday directed the officials of Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Hesco to ensure provision of water, electricity and other facilities to the people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on water supply and power load-shedding issues at Darbar Hall Makli.

He said that water and electricity were the basic needs of the people and the district administration would take all possible steps in this regard.

DC also directed to set up a grievance cell in his office so that the problems faced by the people could be addressed.

Hesco officials should be contacted not to carry out load-shedding during water supply time, the DC said.

He said that the Sindh government had approved a plan for the supply of water to Thatta and Makli from Keenjhar Lake and the implementation had started in that regard.