DC For Establishing New Structure Of Forensic Science

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that new structure of forensic science must be established and strengthened to ensure hundred percent conviction in criminal cases in order to control crimes purely on scientific lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that new structure of forensic science must be established and strengthened to ensure hundred percent conviction in criminal cases in order to control crimes purely on scientific lines.

Addressing a function on "Forensic Day" in Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College (AFMDC), he lauded the contribution of the private sector in the fields of education and health and said that the AFMDC has taken lead by introducing the subject of forensic science in the syllabus of MBBS students.

He said that the private sector has invested heavily in the field of health by establishing medical colleges along with teaching hospitals. He was optimistic that the passed-out students of these colleges would play a key role in mitigating the sufferings of the ailing humanity. He said that they could also help in arresting the crimes by exploiting their knowledge and skill in the subject of forensic science.

Mian Muhammad Idrees, Managing Trustee of the Aziz Fatima Trust welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and appreciated the devotion, commitment and zeal of the principal Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Executive Director Ayaz Ahmad, Associate Professor Dr. Khurram Raja HOD of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, DGM Aftab Ahmad Khan and other faculty members for elevating this institution to the new heights.

He particularly appreciated the services of Dr. Khurram Raja. He also appreciated the presentations and models prepared by the students and said that these indicate their unmatched innovative skills in this field.

He stressed the need for discipline in this institution and thanked the guests.

Later, Mian Muhammad Idrees along with the Deputy Commissioner visited and appreciated the models prepared by the students.

