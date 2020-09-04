UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Establishment Of Shelter Home At DHQ On Permanent Basis

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

DC for establishment of Shelter home at DHQ on permanent basis

Deputy Commissioner Amjed Shoaib Khan Tareen Friday said the shelter home was being established at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital on permanent basis according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjed Shoaib Khan Tareen Friday said the shelter home was being established at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital on permanent basis according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While inspecting the site for establishment of shelter home, the deputy commissioner said the attendants of patients and other needy people could stay in the shelter home where they would be provided all necessary facilities of life.

He said a total of 40 people would be provided staying facility, adding, the separate rooms and halls would be constructed for males and females.

Assistant Commisioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Maher Muhammad Iqbal were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister SITE All

Recent Stories

NEPRA to investigate electrocution cases in Karach ..

1 minute ago

K-Electric BoDs meeting likely to be held on Monda ..

1 minute ago

Another case of polio reported in Balochistan

1 minute ago

EU Spokesman Says Sanctions on Belarus, Possibly L ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants in Souther ..

5 minutes ago

Russia vaccine passes early trial test: report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.