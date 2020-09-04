DC for establishment of Shelter home at DHQ on permanent basis

Deputy Commissioner Amjed Shoaib Khan Tareen Friday said the shelter home was being established at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital on permanent basis according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjed Shoaib Khan Tareen Friday said the shelter home was being established at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital on permanent basis according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While inspecting the site for establishment of shelter home, the deputy commissioner said the attendants of patients and other needy people could stay in the shelter home where they would be provided all necessary facilities of life.

He said a total of 40 people would be provided staying facility, adding, the separate rooms and halls would be constructed for males and females.

Assistant Commisioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Maher Muhammad Iqbal were also present on this occasion.