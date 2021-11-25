DC for exemplary arrangements for Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Thursday directed officers concerned to ensure exemplary arrangements during the 708th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam going to be started from December 10.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of different departments here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said comprehensive arrangements of security and traffic should be made during the Urs to avoid any inconvenience.

He said special trains and inter-city transport services would be ensured for devotees while the devotees would be provided best hospitality.

The DC directed officers concerned that camps would be set up at the shrine by all departments to facilitate devotees and monitoring the arrangements.

He also directed Waste Management Company (MWMC) to prepare exemplary arrangements for cleanliness during the Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam.

He directed that no negligence would be tolerated by any department or officer.