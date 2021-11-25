UrduPoint.com

DC For Exemplary Arrangements For Urs Of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

DC for exemplary arrangements for Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan on Thursday directed officers concerned to ensure exemplary arrangements during the 708th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam going to be started from December 10.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of different departments here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said comprehensive arrangements of security and traffic should be made during the Urs to avoid any inconvenience.

He said special trains and inter-city transport services would be ensured for devotees while the devotees would be provided best hospitality.

The DC directed officers concerned that camps would be set up at the shrine by all departments to facilitate devotees and monitoring the arrangements.

He also directed Waste Management Company (MWMC) to prepare exemplary arrangements for cleanliness during the Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam.

He directed that no negligence would be tolerated by any department or officer.

Related Topics

Company Traffic December All From Best

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements ..

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadershi ..

10 minutes ago
 Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

45 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

35 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

35 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

35 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.