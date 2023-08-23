DC for expediting anti-dengue activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali directed the health authorities and other departments concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Wednesday, the DC had instructed the departments to give special attention on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were being reported.

He said that indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities should be expedited in all vulnerable areas of the district as the current weather condition was suitable for dengue mosquitoes' breeding.

The Deputy Commissioner said the departments concerned should further enhance coordination to improve their performance.

The participation of citizens in anti-dengue activities should also be ensured, he added.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places and educatethe citizens about the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measuresagainst dengue, he added.