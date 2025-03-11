DC for expediting anti-dengue measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The district administration has focused on anti-dengue measures with changing weather favourable for growth of dengue mosquitoes in the district.

Anti-dengue teams have registered two cases, sealed 5 properties and imposed Rs 436,000 fine for violations of anti-dengue SOPs in the district during the last 10 days.

These details were shared in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner City Atiqullah, CEO health Dr Asfandyar, and other officers were present.

The DC directed the departments concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities by activating the anti-dengue control room. He urged the need for sweeping in high risk union councils by constituting teams comprising officials of WASA, PHA and Waste Management. He said that it is possible to control dengue through field activities.