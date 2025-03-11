DC For Expediting Anti-dengue Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The district administration has focused on anti-dengue measures with changing weather favourable for growth of dengue mosquitoes in the district.
Anti-dengue teams have registered two cases, sealed 5 properties and imposed Rs 436,000 fine for violations of anti-dengue SOPs in the district during the last 10 days.
These details were shared in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner City Atiqullah, CEO health Dr Asfandyar, and other officers were present.
The DC directed the departments concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities by activating the anti-dengue control room. He urged the need for sweeping in high risk union councils by constituting teams comprising officials of WASA, PHA and Waste Management. He said that it is possible to control dengue through field activities.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shahid Rind confirms attack on Jaffar Express6 minutes ago
-
Ramadan package delivered to 2.5m in Punjab as KP govt awaits approval: Azma Bukhari6 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist Azizullah Awan passes away6 minutes ago
-
DC for expediting anti-dengue measures6 minutes ago
-
Govt not to take action under Article 6, prioritizes political stability: Law Minister6 minutes ago
-
Profiteers, hoarders fined6 minutes ago
-
KEMU hosts seminar on safe workplace for women6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects Ramadan bazaars, examination centres in Nankana Sahib6 minutes ago
-
Women’s education vital for progress: Fakhar Imam16 minutes ago
-
Two held with drugs, liquor16 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended16 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for fake robbery call16 minutes ago