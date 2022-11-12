DC for expediting computerization of land record process

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar on Saturday has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the computerization of land record process.

He was chairing a meeting on the process of land records' computerization which was attended by the deputy director database, all revenue officers, Girdawar circles and Supervisor System Ltd.

The pending issues in notified 'mouzas maps' were discussed in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner issued strict directions to all tehsildars and naib tehsildars to resolve all pending issues immediately and speed up the computerization process.