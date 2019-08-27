DC for expediting development schemes

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has emphasized the need for maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Finance and Planning & Development Departments at his office on Tuesday.

He also put emphasis on monitoring of the schemes and the projects.

Earlier, the Director Planning and Development Sukkur gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.