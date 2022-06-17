DC for expediting land acquisition process for Sukkur-Hyd Motorway project

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Friday presided over a meeting regarding acquisition of land for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Friday presided over a meeting regarding acquisition of land for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the process of acquiring land for the project should be accelerated so that it could be completed within stipulated time.

DC directed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to expedite the land acquisition process with the help of the officers of National Highway Authority (NHA) and survey superintendents, as notifications 4 and 6 of the land specified for the motorway project had already been issued and added that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He also instructed the officers concerned to utilise all available resources and remove all hurdles for commencing the public welfare project.

On the occasion, Project Director, NHA apprised the meeting participants about the land allocated for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Benazirabad, and payment of compensation to the account holders.