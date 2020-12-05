DC for expediting operation to remove encroachments from forest lands

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has instructed officials of Revenue and Forest departments to expedite the recovery operation to vacate forest lands under illegal occupation.

The DC, during the visit of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed tehsils to take a view of ongoing operation on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday, said the operation would continue till full recovery of the forest lands and stringent action to be taken if squatters offer any resistance.He collected information about recovered lands and directed concerned officials to plant saplings on land vacated from illegal occupants. Meanwhile the DC visited different areas of the district to view the working of immunization teams during the Anti Polio Campaign and also collected information from parents whose children were vaccinated against Polio.