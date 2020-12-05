UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Expediting Operation To Remove Encroachments From Forest Lands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:25 PM

DC for expediting operation to remove encroachments from forest lands

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has instructed officials of Revenue and Forest departments to expedite the recovery operation to vacate forest lands under illegal occupation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has instructed officials of Revenue and Forest departments to expedite the recovery operation to vacate forest lands under illegal occupation.

The DC, during the visit of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed tehsils to take a view of ongoing operation on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday, said the operation would continue till full recovery of the forest lands and stringent action to be taken if squatters offer any resistance.He collected information about recovered lands and directed concerned officials to plant saplings on land vacated from illegal occupants. Meanwhile the DC visited different areas of the district to view the working of immunization teams during the Anti Polio Campaign and also collected information from parents whose children were vaccinated against Polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Polio Visit Sakrand From

Recent Stories

Football: Spanish La Liga results

42 seconds ago

FBR to address genuine complaints of taxpayers: CC ..

44 seconds ago

Health minister urges health professionals to over ..

47 seconds ago

Certificate distribution ceremony held

6 minutes ago

HCSTSI demands Sindh government to restore SITE in ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 05 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.