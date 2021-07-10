UrduPoint.com
DC For Expediting Pace Of COVID-19 Vaccination

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

DC for expediting pace of COVID-19 vaccination

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Saturday directed health officials to expedite the campaign.

According to the official sources of District Health Department, as many as 172,000 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during the ongoing drive in different areas of district Khanewal.

About 3000 persons were being vaccinated on daily basis in Khanewal district, they told.

The DC directed the officials to complete the target set by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). He reviewed overall COVID-19 situation in Khanewal and expressed satisfaction over it.

The DC said that recently, 14 active cases of COVID-19 were detected in the district. He, however, remarked that delta variant of COVID-19 was very much dangerous and urged the masses use face masks and also follow SOPs.

