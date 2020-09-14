UrduPoint.com
DC For Expediting Process Of Dues Recovery

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

DC for expediting process of dues recovery

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed revenue officials to expedite process for dues recovery

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed revenue officials to expedite process for dues recovery.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday, which was attended by assistant commissioners, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other officials.

He stated that targets for water rates, stamp duties, and land revenues were increased.

He directed officials for completion of land registration process.There should be improved coordination among revenue officers and other officials at land record centre. The assistant commissioners should increase visits at land record centre to monitor officials performance. There should be no complaints about bribe in the centre, he warned.

