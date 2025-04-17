Open Menu

DC For Expediting Process Of Returning Illegal Afghan Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:34 PM

DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the evacuation of Afghan refugees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the evacuation of Afghan refugees.

In the meeting, it was decided to further expedite the process of returning illegal Afghan refugees residing in Quetta.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operation Muhammad Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (City) Captain (retd) Abdullah Bin Arif, AC (President) Captain (retd) Hamza Anjum, AC (Kutchlak) Nematullah Tareen and AC (Saryab) Saad Kaleem Zafar.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting to expedite the process of returning illegal Afghan refugees.

The DC issued directives that from tomorrow, all assistant commissioners, magistrates and police officers would take action together and maximum number of illegal Afghan refugees could be arrested and deported.

Deputy Commissioner said that indiscriminate action would continue against illegal residents in the city and all relevant institutions could fulfill their responsibilities with mutual cooperation in this regard.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

6 minutes ago
 140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of ..

140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf

4 minutes ago
 Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case

Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case

4 minutes ago
 DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhan ..

DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers s ..

Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture

6 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of fath ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha

4 minutes ago
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off ..

NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims

6 minutes ago
 AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic ..

AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic ..

4 minutes ago
 DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afg ..

DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees

2 minutes ago
 23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private ..

23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private scheme: Religious affairs min ..

2 minutes ago
 Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court

Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
 PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani ..

PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani nationals from Iran

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan