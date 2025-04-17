DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the evacuation of Afghan refugees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the evacuation of Afghan refugees.

In the meeting, it was decided to further expedite the process of returning illegal Afghan refugees residing in Quetta.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operation Muhammad Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (City) Captain (retd) Abdullah Bin Arif, AC (President) Captain (retd) Hamza Anjum, AC (Kutchlak) Nematullah Tareen and AC (Saryab) Saad Kaleem Zafar.

Important decisions were taken in the meeting to expedite the process of returning illegal Afghan refugees.

The DC issued directives that from tomorrow, all assistant commissioners, magistrates and police officers would take action together and maximum number of illegal Afghan refugees could be arrested and deported.

Deputy Commissioner said that indiscriminate action would continue against illegal residents in the city and all relevant institutions could fulfill their responsibilities with mutual cooperation in this regard.