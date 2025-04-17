DC For Expediting Process Of Returning Illegal Afghan Refugees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:34 PM
Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the evacuation of Afghan refugees
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the evacuation of Afghan refugees.
In the meeting, it was decided to further expedite the process of returning illegal Afghan refugees residing in Quetta.
The meeting was attended by SSP Operation Muhammad Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (City) Captain (retd) Abdullah Bin Arif, AC (President) Captain (retd) Hamza Anjum, AC (Kutchlak) Nematullah Tareen and AC (Saryab) Saad Kaleem Zafar.
Important decisions were taken in the meeting to expedite the process of returning illegal Afghan refugees.
The DC issued directives that from tomorrow, all assistant commissioners, magistrates and police officers would take action together and maximum number of illegal Afghan refugees could be arrested and deported.
Deputy Commissioner said that indiscriminate action would continue against illegal residents in the city and all relevant institutions could fulfill their responsibilities with mutual cooperation in this regard.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims
AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic ..
DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees
23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private scheme: Religious affairs min ..
Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani nationals from Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf4 minutes ago
-
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case4 minutes ago
-
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture6 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha4 minutes ago
-
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims6 minutes ago
-
DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees2 minutes ago
-
23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private scheme: Religious affairs ministry2 minutes ago
-
Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court2 minutes ago
-
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani nationals from Iran2 minutes ago
-
Future of agriculture linked with enhanced productivity of crops: Syed Ashiq Kirmani8 minutes ago
-
Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media activist8 minutes ago