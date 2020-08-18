UrduPoint.com
DC For Expediting Surveillance Activities To Control Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

DC for expediting surveillance activities to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq haudary has directed the officials of district health authority and other departments for expediting surveillance activities to trace out larva and measures for its eradication.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, the DC directed officials to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

The DC said that nothing precious than human lives adding that zero tolerance policy should be adopted in dengue control activities.

He said that necessary medicines along with latest equipment have been provided to health department to control dengue.

