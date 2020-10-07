UrduPoint.com
DC For Expediting Surveillance Activities To Control Dengue

Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Wednesday directed officials of district health authority and other departments to expedite surveillance activities for tracing larva and its eradication besides focusing on hotspots where larva had been detected during current checking.

Chairing a meeting here to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed officials to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

The DC said that nothing was more precious than human life, and zero tolerance should be shown in dengue control activities.

He said that necessary medicines along with latest equipment had been provided to health department to control dengue.

