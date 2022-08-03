DC for expediting work on Balambat Irrigation scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

District Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to review expansion and repairing work on Balambat Irrigation scheme

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :District Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to review expansion and repairing work on Balambat Irrigation scheme.

SDO Irrigation Tayyab Saeed, Sub-Engineer Jim Saddam Khan, consultant Representative Khan Sardar, Contractor Engineer Akif Khan attended the meeting.

The DC directed the officials concerned to make the required design within one month and finalize all the work within one month. He also ordered to expedite the ongoing expansion and repair work on the project.

He directed the contractors to divide the project into equal portions of three kilometer each and start work on all the portions at the same time with deployment of more machinery and manpower to ensure its timely completion.

The DC further directed to keep the roads clear from all sorts of debris, gravels and construction material so that the local people may not face inconvenience during the project.