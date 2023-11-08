Open Menu

DC For Extending All Possible Support To 'Zamung Kor' Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said that all possible support and facilities would be extended to the ‘Zamung Kor’ children.

The DC stated this during his visit to ‘Zamung Kor’ center here Wednesday. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Abbasi and In-charge of Press Information Department Regional Office Muhammad Fazlur Rehman.

The DC visited various departments of the center and reviewed the facilities being provided to the state children.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that that it was a collective responsibility of all members of the society to play their role in ensuring a bright future of these state children.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of ‘Zamung Kor’ Dera Ismail Khan Raffi Ullah Khan briefed the DC about the center. He informed that more than 100 children, belonging to different areas, had been accommodated in the facility. The children are being provided with free education, food, residential and other facilities at ‘Zamung Kor’, he told.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the curricular and co-curricular activities of the children at Zamung Kor showed that these children were definitely persecuted by the society but they have all kinds of abilities.

He assured that the district administration would play an active role in resolving the problems of the children of this institution and providing them with more facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan