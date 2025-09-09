DC for facilitating people in rain affected areas of Usta Muhammad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak on Tuesday issued directives to take necessary measures including drainage of water in the city and district after the heavy rains that occurred yesterday for facilitating people.

Directing the concerned departments and municipal administration, the Deputy Commissioner said that rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas and streets due to rain should be drained in a timely manner so that the citizens would not face any kind of problem or spread of epidemic diseases.

Deputy Commissioner Razaq Khan Khajak further said that all institutions should fulfill their responsibilities on an emergency basis, the cleaning process to be accelerated and spraying of disinfectants would be ensured in the affected areas.

On this occasion, he also urged to the public to cooperate with the district administration so that the problems arising after the rains could be addressed as soon as possible.

The DC said that the district administration is taking all possible measures and the convenience and safety of the people is the first priority.