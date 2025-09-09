DC For Facilitating People In Rain Affected Areas Of Usta Muhammad
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak on Tuesday issued directives to take necessary measures including drainage of water in the city and district after the heavy rains that occurred yesterday for facilitating people.
Directing the concerned departments and municipal administration, the Deputy Commissioner said that rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas and streets due to rain should be drained in a timely manner so that the citizens would not face any kind of problem or spread of epidemic diseases.
Deputy Commissioner Razaq Khan Khajak further said that all institutions should fulfill their responsibilities on an emergency basis, the cleaning process to be accelerated and spraying of disinfectants would be ensured in the affected areas.
On this occasion, he also urged to the public to cooperate with the district administration so that the problems arising after the rains could be addressed as soon as possible.
The DC said that the district administration is taking all possible measures and the convenience and safety of the people is the first priority.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan keen to enhance trade, connectivity ties with Kazakhstan: PM1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Adnan Aslam1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses youth empowerment, climate action, sports development1 minute ago
-
Bahraini Interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit1 minute ago
-
DC for facilitating people in rain affected areas of Usta Muhammad1 minute ago
-
Dengue situation under control in province: KP health advisor1 minute ago
-
67th death anniversary of poet Akhtar Sheerani being observed today1 minute ago
-
RDA provides aid to Gujrat flood victims1 minute ago
-
Distt administration in action as food items' prices increase11 minutes ago
-
Protective structures reviewed in Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project21 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide21 minutes ago