DC For Fair Distribution Of Subsidized Flour Among People

Published July 19, 2022

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir on Tuesday directed all the assistant commissioners to ensure transparent distribution of subsidized flour among people.

Presiding over a meeting of all the assistant commissioners and the representatives of KP food department and Police he said that during the distribution of subsidized flour the presence of representatives of the parliamentarians, Tehsildars and Assistant Commissioner Food must be ensured.

He further directed to clearly display banners on mobile sale points about sale of subsidized flour for convenience of the masses.

The DC directed Assistant Commissioner Food to check the quality of subsidized flour at each sale point so that people could get good quality flour.

