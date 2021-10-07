DC for finalizing arrangements to celebrate Jashan Eid Milad Nabi (SAW) in befitting manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday directed officers concerned to finalize all required arrangements for celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) in the district on 12 Rabi ul Awal.

He was chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall to review Eid Milad Nabi arrangements. The ulema and local leaders of different religious organizations and officers of concerned departments were attended the meeting.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said Jashan Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in the district with religious sanctity and befitting manner.

He asked the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements in the district before commencement of the month of Rabiul Awal so that Milad programs could be organized in befitting manner.

The DC asked Wasa officials for ensuring water supply to all residential areas of the city before Rabiul Awal and power supply arrangements must be ensured so that uninterrupted electricity could be provided to the citizens during Eid Milad Nabi celebrations.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also directed Police officers to devise better security plan to maintain law and order during Rabiul Awal.

All Assistant Commissioners were also directed to hold meetings in respective talukas to ensure Eid Milad Nabi arrangements so that Jashan Eid Milad could be celebrated with religious sanctity.

He also called on ulema and leaders of religious parties to forge unity among all sects so that this sacred day could be celebrated with religious sanctity.

The Administrator HMC Altaf Hussain Sario, ulema and leaders of different religious organizations, MD WASA Zahid Hussain Khemtio, ADC-II Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC City Mutahar Amin Watto, AC Latifabad Fatima Saima and others were present in the meeting.