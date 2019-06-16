DC for finalizing flood contingency plan

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed directed all the departments concerned to finalize a flood contingency plan well before the time.

She said this while chairing a meeting along with ADCG Capt Shoaib Ali, District Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar, Civil Defence, Rescue-1122, Irrigation, Livestock, Municipal Corporation, Highway, Revenue and Police, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The DC said that keeping in mind the rains forecast and expected increase of water inflow in rivers, the concerned departments should ensure foolproof arrangements in this regard.

All departments should conduct mock exercises to train their officials how to save lives and property of people in flood situation.

The meeting also directed the health officials to ensure the provision of snake biting vaccine at all hospitals.

The local departments and all Tehsil Officers have also been directed to use schools, colleges and other safe places for the protection of masses during flood.

The DC further directed the Irrigation department to ensure monitoring of inflow and outflow of water at the Rivers, round the clock and also establish hotlines in control rooms to deal with any emergency.

All Assistant Commissioner have also been directed to establish control rooms in their offices and deploy staff here.