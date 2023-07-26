Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

DC for finalizing Independence Day celebration arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed heads of all departments to finalize arrangements regarding celebrations of Independence Day.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that Independence Day would be celebrated with national zeal and zest, and main function in this regard would be held at Commissioner Complex on 14th August.

He said that all buildings of government offices including Municipal Corporation Building, Zila Council Building and Clock Tower would be decorated with colorful lightings in addition to hoisting national flags.

He said that a motorcycle rally would also be arranged to celebrate Independence Day whereas District education Authority (DEA) would organize its separate ceremonies.

He said that Kabaddi matches and other events would also be arranged for entertainment of the general public on Independence Day.

He directed the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure cleanliness of the city in addition to resolving sewerage related problems well before time.

He also directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for decoration of public parks and said that all arrangements should be finalized on urgent basis besides sharing their plans in next meeting.

