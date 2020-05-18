UrduPoint.com
DC For Fixed Wheat Storage Limits With Grain Dealers, Flour Mills Owners

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:43 PM

DC for fixed wheat storage limits with grain dealers, flour mills owners

The Deputy Commissioner, Haripur has fixed the wheat storage limit for grain dealers and flour mills to meet the wheat procurement target during Rabi season 2019-20 and has banned the storage of wheat in excess of this limit

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Haripur has fixed the wheat storage limit for grain dealers and flour mills to meet the wheat procurement target during Rabi season 2019-20 and has banned the storage of wheat in excess of this limit.

The ban has been imposed by Deputy Commissioner Haripur Captain (Retd) Nadeem Nasir for one month under Section 144 of the Criminal Code and a formal order has been issued in this regard in which Pakistan is penalized for violating this order.

Punishment under Section 188 has been warned. The order clarified that no florist in Haripur district would be able to keep more than 100 3600 sacks of wheat weighing 100 kg in 72 hours for threshing. Similarly, grain dealers and flour mill shops registered with the food department have also been banned from keeping more than 1,000 kg of wheat.

