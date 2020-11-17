DC for following Uswa Hasna (PBUH)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial Tuesday said Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is sent to the world as Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (blessing for all worlds) and by following his teachings one could get success in this world and hereafter.

This he stated while addressing as Chief Guest at Qirat, Naat and Speech competition held at Government Girls Degree College Dubai Mahal Bahawalpur in connection with Shaan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week.

He said it was needed that we follow Uswa-e-Hasna (PBUH) and give awareness to the world about preachings of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) in order to negate the negative propaganda.

He said that west has hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world by supporting blasphemous acts which are completely unacceptable.

The deputy commissioner distributed prizes among winning students.