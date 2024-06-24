DC for foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu Monday said that foolproof security arrangements would be evolved to maintain peace during Muharram ul Haram.

While chairing a meeting of Peace Committee, he informed that the process to upgrade processions routes had been started. Encroachments are being cleared.

Similarly, sewerage issues are also being checked at the processions routes.

City Police Officer Sadique Dogar said that law enforcers would remain highly alert and added that additional police officials would be deputed at sensitive areas.

On this occasion, Khawar Hasnain Bhutta, Mazeen Chawan, Aenatullah Rehmani, Syed Zahoor Shamsi, Hafeez Ullah Shah, Muhammad Yaqub Shaira, Abdul Haq Mujahid, Mazhar Javed Sial and others were also present.