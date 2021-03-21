UrduPoint.com
DC For Foolproof Security On Palm Sunday, Easter

21st March 2021

DC for foolproof security on Palm Sunday, Easter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed for ensuring tight security arrangements on religious festivals of Christian community including Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday & Friday and Easter Day.

He was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for religious day of Christian community.

Christian Community Coordinator Salman Younis Chaudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Khurram Pervez, Assistant Commissioners, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, PHA, Civil Defense, District Police, Traffic Police, Special.

Representatives of special branch, Parking Company, Rescue-1122, Metropolitan Corporation, WASA and other departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that for the convenience of Christian people, better traffic management and parking, security equipment should be activated and security staff should remain high alert.

In addition to installation of necessary security equipment and CCTV cameras in the central churches, rescue services should also be ensued.

He said that every possible facility would be provided to Christian people.

He said that in view of current severity of coronavirus, caution must be exercised and the use of facemasks in ceremonies should be ensured besides maintaining social distance.

It was informed that the Christian people will celebrate Palm Sunday on March 28, Holy Thursday on April 1, Holy Friday on April 2 and Easter Day on April 4.

