DC For For Ensuring Due Rights Of Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan vowed to take all possible steps to ensure the provision of all the due rights of farmers and said no compromise would be made over the illegal profiteering.

He was chairing a meeting regarding sugarcane crushing season which was attended by representatives of the chamber of Agriculture, officers of sugar mills administration, district administration, food department and other related departments besides farmers.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the start of the crushing season and other matters.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioners to remain in contact with the farmers and the mill's management so that all matters could be handled amicably.

He directed the food department to monitor the area to ensure the elimination of the role of middlemen.

While issuing instructions regarding the traffic, he said that a plan should be prepared to maintain the flow of traffic during the crushing season and ensure the use of adapters (lighting strips) on trolleys to prevent accidents.

The mill owners assured the administration to start crushing season on November 22, 2022, on the instructions of the deputy commissioner.

On this occasion, the representatives of the Chamber of Agriculture thanked the deputy commissioner for taking timely measures for the sugarcane crushing season and assured their full cooperation.

