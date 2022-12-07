DC for functionalizing girls school

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh has directed CEO Education to immediately functionalize the girls school established by a philanthropic business organization in Chak 8-JB Shehbaz Nagar with a cost of Rs 25 million.

The DC issued these directions during his visit to Chak 8-JB Shehbaz Nagar. He inspected the newly constructed school building along with Kailash Group Director Farrukh Zaman. In-charge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected various parts of the school building and appreciated the high quality of construction.

He said that the district administration was grateful for the cooperation of Kailash Group and will provide all possible support to them.

He said that it was a good initiative to provide opportunities to female students to get education at their doorstep. On this occasion, it was told that three teachers will be arranged by the Education Authority while three teachers will be paid by the Kailash Group.

Director Kailash thanked the Deputy Commissioner for the visit and support.

