UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Gearing Up Anti Locusts Spray

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:37 PM

DC for gearing up anti locusts spray

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that All available resources would be utilized for the complete eradication of Locusts in the district.

In a statement, He said that anti locu

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that All available resources would be utilized for the complete eradication of Locusts in the district.

In a statement, He said that anti locust spray has been started by plant protection department in various union councils of the district including Saheela, Aamriji,dawari sawari and 3 chak by using Aerial,land routes and vehicles and about 6000 Acres Land was fumigated so far.

DC further said that Anti locusts spray would also continue in Shahed Benazir Abad and various areas.He expressed hope that anti locusts spray could help to minimize the inconveniences of the growers.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles All

Recent Stories

No threat to Khatam-e-Nabuwat, madrasas: Pakistan ..

58 seconds ago

Desecration of Holy Quran in Norway: Omar Dabba de ..

12 minutes ago

11,000-acre record computerized in Multan zone

4 minutes ago

CTP launches action against bike-riders without he ..

1 minute ago

9 cases against quacks to be sent to court in Fais ..

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Multan

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.