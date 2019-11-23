DC for gearing up anti locusts spray

(@imziishan)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that All available resources would be utilized for the complete eradication of Locusts in the district.

In a statement, He said that anti locust spray has been started by plant protection department in various union councils of the district including Saheela, Aamriji,dawari sawari and 3 chak by using Aerial,land routes and vehicles and about 6000 Acres Land was fumigated so far.

DC further said that Anti locusts spray would also continue in Shahed Benazir Abad and various areas.He expressed hope that anti locusts spray could help to minimize the inconveniences of the growers.