DC for gearing up vaccination process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday directed the officers to health department to achieve 100 percent target of vaccination drive.

Presiding over a meeting held to review performance of the departments concerned here, the deputy commissioner said the government was striving hard to ensure vaccination of maximum citizens in order to prevent coronavirus spread. He warned the officers that strict action would be taken against them if found involved in negligence during the drive.

During the meeting, the DC was also briefed by the health officials that 1,333,510 people have been vaccinated so far across the district. Sherazi was satisfied over vaccination process.

He said the stern action would also be taken against private educational institutes, petrol pumps, transport terminals, marriage halls, markets and others over non-cooperative attitude with the health department.

The DC appealed to the masses to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest in order to protect themselves and their family members from the virus.