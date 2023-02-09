UrduPoint.com

DC For Grand Operation Against Mini Fuel Pumps

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 11:30 AM

DC for grand operation against mini fuel pumps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on Thursday directed to start grand operation against all the mini petrol pumps in the provincial capital.

She instructed Assistant Commissioners and Civil Defense officers to constitute special teams to sealed all the illegal mini fuel stations, besides confiscating installed machinery.

Rafia said that illegal mini fuel stations situated in markets and streets, were perilous for human lives, no leniency should be given in this regard.

She further directed the officers to take all possible measures to close these pumps, while she appealed the citizen to lodge their complaints on existence of any mini fuel pump in their neighborhood on Deputy Commissioner office's control room 042-99210630.

Related Topics

Lahore Petrol Market All Mini

Recent Stories

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

43 seconds ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

20 minutes ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.