DC for grand operation against mini fuel pumps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on Thursday directed to start grand operation against all the mini petrol pumps in the provincial capital.

She instructed Assistant Commissioners and Civil Defense officers to constitute special teams to sealed all the illegal mini fuel stations, besides confiscating installed machinery.

Rafia said that illegal mini fuel stations situated in markets and streets, were perilous for human lives, no leniency should be given in this regard.

She further directed the officers to take all possible measures to close these pumps, while she appealed the citizen to lodge their complaints on existence of any mini fuel pump in their neighborhood on Deputy Commissioner office's control room 042-99210630.