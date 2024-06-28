DC For Handing Over Newly Built Offices To Special Branch, Sanat Zar After Completion
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Friday visited newly built offices of Sanat Zar and Special Branch in Khanewal and ordered that the projects that have been completed should be handed over to departments concerned at the earliest.
During the visit, the DC was informed that three projects have been completed. Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and Executive Engineer Buildings gave briefing to the DC.
Bukhari said that Punjab government was making all out efforts to speed up the development process. He said that development projects were being completed without compromising on quality of work and material.
