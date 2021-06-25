UrduPoint.com
DC For Holding Open Courts At Tehsil Level To Resolve Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad on Friday said government has ordered holding of open Katchehris (courts) to address problems of people and bridge gap between masses and public officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad on Friday said government has ordered holding of open Katchehris (courts) to address problems of people and bridge gap between masses and public officials.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court held in Bagh Maidaan, tehsil Tirah, a far-flung area of district Khyber with an aim to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep.

Mansoor Arsahd directed concerned authorities to take appropriate action for resolving problems that were raised in the open court.

Earlier, the area people informed the DC about their issues including pavement of streets, reconstruction of schools that were destroyed during operation against militancy, availability of clean drinking water and other unavailability of basic amenities of life.

