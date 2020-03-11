DC for identifying problems after rains in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Rizwan Ahmed to visit various areas of the city and indentify problems being faced by the people after the heavy rain in the city.

It was learnt that sewerage system of the city had been blocked and the people were facing problems due to stagnant water on various roads after heavy rains.