DC for immediate desilting of Khalidabad sewerage line

Published May 02, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to immediately start desilting of sewerage line in Khalidabad.

During his visit to Khalidabad and Aminabad here on Tuesday, he inspected sewerage situation and directed WASA Officers to take steps for remove blockage from sewerage system of this area on urgent basis.

He also directed the Municipal Officer (Revenue) to remove encroachments made on drains and sewer lines of the city in addition to taking strict action against chaining animals in the streets and roads.

