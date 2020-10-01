UrduPoint.com
DC For Immediate Drainage Of Sewage Water From Phull Town

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:13 PM

DC for immediate drainage of sewage water from Phull Town

Taking notices of public complaints about accumulated sewage water and cleanliness, the administrator District Council and Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao visited Phull city of Naushahro Feroze

The Administrator directed to immediately open the drainage line and remove all barriers and encroachments disrupting flow of drain so that better drainage system could be provided to the local population, said a press release here on Thursday.

The Administrator directed to immediately open the drainage line and remove all barriers and encroachments disrupting flow of drain so that better drainage system could be provided to the local population, said a press release here on Thursday.

The DC also visited different areas of the city and Shahi Bazar and directed officials of Public Health Engineeing department to complete ongoing schemes at the earliest.

