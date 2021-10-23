DC for immediate redressal of grievances received on PM Complaints portal

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Saturday issued order to all district departments for immediate redressal of grievances, received on the Prime Minister's Complaints Portal

The officials were also directed to give prompt feedback after resolving all the issues. These views were shared by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Akhlaq Ahmed while presiding over a meeting of district departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Akhlaq Ahmed said that Punjab government had given task of focusing on the Prime Minister's Complaint Portal to provide swift relief to the citizens.

The strict action would be taken against the officials, found involved in demonstrating lethargy.

Akhlaq Ahmed said that Multan district was at prominent position in the province regarding the complaint portal. In this regard, teamwork of all the institutions is of utmost importance. On this occasion, officials from different departments briefed about their work related to redressal of complaints on PM portal.