DC For Immediate Repair Of Fences Of Novelty Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DC for immediate repair of fences of Novelty Bridge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Tuesday directed the assistant commissioner City to ensure immediate repair of fences of Novelty Bridge at Sammundri road.

The DC received a number of complaints from various citizens that fences of Novelty Bridge were damaged and posing serious threats to the lives of passersby as well as commuters.

The DC visited the site and expressed dismay over lethargic attitude of the concerned department. He directed AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf to ensure prompt repair of fences within a week.

He warned strict action against the concerned officers over delay in repair of the fences and no negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

AC City Sahibazad Muhammad Yousuf, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir and others were also present.

