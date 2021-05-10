DC for implementation corona SOPs during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appealed to the citizens to strictly implement anti-corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during Eid holidays for their safety.

During the inspection of implementation of SOPs in various areas here on Monday, he said that the third wave of coronavirus was dangerous for human lives so the people should follow SOPs issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

He also appealed to the people to avoid coming out of their homes unnecessarily, however if they need to leave their homes in extreme situations, they must wear face masks and sanitize their hands frequently.

He further appealed to the citizens to extend coordination with the district administration in anti-corona measures to check the spread of virus.

He said the government had locked down the district which would enforce till May 16 due to severe situation of spread of virus in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said that saving the lives of people was the top priority of the government, adding that corona situation was being monitored.

He said that Assistant Commissioners were strictly monitoring the implementation of SOPs and taking stern legalaction against violators.