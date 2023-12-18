DC for implementation court’s orders regarding to barrier installation on bypass road

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to address the concerns of residents of Village Council Rajoia-II across Dhamtoor bypass road regarding the installation of a barrier and the consequential impact of heavy traffic during the construction of the Bypass road.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad listened to the issues raised by residents and issued directives for implementation in alignment with the decisions of the higher court about the barrier installation.

The meeting extensively discussed concerns related to roads affected by heavy traffic during bypass construction, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) department.

Emphasizing a priority focus on resolving the issues faced by residents, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad underscored the commitment to taking action by the law.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders including Chairman VC Rejoia-2 Ibrar Khan, General Counselor Haji Sabir Khan, former supervisor VC Altaf Khan, and other officials, who provided a platform for expressing reservations about the barrier installation.