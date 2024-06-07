DC For Implementation Of Ban On Plastic Bags
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya on Friday chaired a meeting to ensure the implementation of ban on plastic/polythene bags, at committee room of DC office.
Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Mehmood Rana, Assistant Director Environment Protection Rehmatullah Khan, District Officer Industry Rizwan Dar besides representatives of trader’s union participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the DC said that shopkeepers should immediately ensure the implementation of the government policy by abandoning the use of plastic bags and replacing them with an alternative system to control environmental pollution.
Khalid Javed Goraya stated that price control magistrates and Assistant Commissioners would conduct surprise inspections of the shops. ''If plastic/polythene bags are found in stock, it would be seized, and legal action would be taken against the shopkeepers'', he warned. The shopkeepers should sell milk and yogurt in vessels instead of plastic bags at their shops, he added.
