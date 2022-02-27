DC for implementation of beautification plan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi directed local government departments to implement beautification plan in the district under the ongoing cleanliness month.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on the cleanliness month here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that entry and exit points of the city would be made beautiful.

He directed all concerned departments of the local government to ensure maximum plantation of shady trees across the district. He also asked officers concerned to make best cleanliness arrangements under zero waste policy.

The DC Salman Khan Lodhi said that cleanliness and anti-encroachment operations would continue without any discrimination and added that performance of all local government departments were being monitored comprehensively.