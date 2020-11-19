UrduPoint.com
DC For Implementation Of Coronavirus SoPs In Public Transport

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

DC for implementation of Coronavirus SoPs in public transport

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of Coronavirus SoPs in public transport in order to control virus from spreading.

Holding a meeting with district regional transport authority (RTA) here on Thursday, Deputy commissioner snubbed RTA over violations of SoP in public transport .

He directed them to ensure implementation of SoPs and took stern action against the violators. He said that passengers would not be allowed to travel on the transport without precautionary measures.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hina Rehman informed that action has been taken against 88 vehicles over violations and fine of Rs 88,000 has been imposed on them while 12 vehicles have been impounded during the ongoing month.

