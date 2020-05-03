DC for implementation of Govt guideline to stop coronavirus spread

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Sunday said the district administration, keeping in view the increasing cases of coronavirus, will strictly implement all necessary steps in the light of the guideline and SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Talking to media, the DC said that all the necessary steps have been taken to maintain social distance among the people while the Ulema were playing a pivotal role in this regard while performing five times prayers and Taraweeh.

He said that protection of life and property of the people was the responsibility of the government but it was also the duty of the people to abide by the steps and orders of the government.

The deputy commissioner said the 20 point agenda agreed between the government and Ulema for offering prayers and Taraweeh in Mosques should be implemented in true letter and spirit.

It may be mentioned that 17 more tested positive for coronavirus in Bannu district which has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 57, he informed.

The administration was taking all preventive and precautionary measures by targeting the places from where the new cases were surfaced, he said and urged the people to extend all their support to the administration and government officials including health workers, police, officials of the 1122 etc.