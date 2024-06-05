DC For Implementation Of Price Control Mechanism:
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan directed to ensure implementation of the price control mechanism as per the government's vision across the district.
He gave these directions in a meeting while reviewing the performance of price control magistrates at his office on Wednesday.
The DC directed the price control magistrates that prices of daily edible items including bread, fruits, vegetables, chicken, and grocery items on a daily basis and take action against the profiteers as well.
He warned that the price control magistrates who continuously show poor performance in implementing the price control mechanism in their respective areas are being given their last opportunity to improve their performance; otherwise, they would be removed from the district.
During the meeting, it was informed that 54 price control magistrates appointed in the district conducted 9,742 inspections from May 01 until now.
Cases were registered against 19 shopkeepers, and a total of Rs. 5.2 million in fines was imposed on various shopkeepers for violations.
In the meeting, ADCR Mohsin Salahudin and ADCG Umar Farooq, along with assistant commissioners of all the tehsils and price control magistrates, participated.
