DC For Implementation Of Roti, Naan's Revised Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:21 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza has directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of the government rates of bread and Naan in the light of special orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
During a meeting, the DC said that there should be no compromise on the fixed prices of bread and Naan.
Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates should conduct daily inspections of tandoors and take action against violators.
Meanwhile, the DC also issued instructions to the concerned authorities for speedy completion of ongoing development projects across the district, along with the Suthra Punjab Program, cleaning of drains, elimination of fake agricultural pesticides, provision of medical facilities, elimination of encroachments, functioning of street lights, elimination of wall chalking and other initiatives in the larger interest of public.
