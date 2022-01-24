DC for implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehad directed for implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rand, Chief Executive Office Dr Bilal Ahmed, officers of different departments and representatives of Anjuman Tajran, hotels & marriage halls association, private school owners and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed all the sectors to provide services to only vaccinated persons.

He also appealed to the stakeholders for coordination in this regard and said that districtadministration will impose sanctions in the district on the directions of the NCOC, if the omicron positive ratio crosses 10 percent. He said that presently the coronavirus ratio in the district has been recorded at six percent.

He urged the people to complete vaccination doses for their safety. He said that traveling with 75 percent capacity in public transport and wearing face masks would be implemented.