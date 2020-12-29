UrduPoint.com
DC For Implementation On Price Control Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the Assistant Commissioners to ensure implementation on the price control mechanism in accordance with the government directions.

He was chairing a meeting to review price control mechanism here on Tuesday. The Deputy Commissioner said that prices of vegetables, fruits, sugar, flour and pulses should be checked regularly and no would be allowed to increase the price of any commodity unduly.

He asked the assistant commissioners to hold regular meetings with Karyana Associations to ensure pricing mechanism checking and implementation on the same.

The DC said that assistant commissioners should continue their regular visits to the vegetable markets and monitor the fruits and vegetables bidding process. He asked the price control magistrates to check the prices of essential commodities and availability of price lists at shopping malls and shops.

He directed them to send profiteers behind the bars. He also directed them to take action against hoarders and adulteration Mafia.

The DC participated in the Video Link Conference from Commissioner Office regarding Price ControlMechanism and informed the High ups about the performance of district in connection with price control.

