DC For Implementation On SOPs For Mosques, Imam Bargahaz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:43 PM

DC for implementation on SOPs for mosques, Imam Bargahaz

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during prayers, trawih at mosques, imam bargahaz due to COVID-19

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during prayers, trawih at mosques, imam bargahaz due to COVID-19.

DC directed Assistant Commissioners to contact with Ulema and to aware the mosque committees members about SOPs.

He ordered to wash the floor of the mosques with chlorine mixed water and six feet distance among the faithfuls.

He urged that kids, elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases should offer prayers at homes.

He said people should avoid collective Sehar and Iftar at mosques and Imam bargahaz.

He said district administration could review the policy in case of violating SOPs.

